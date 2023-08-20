Arauz will start at third base and bat ninth in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Arauz was on the bench for Saturday's 13-2 win, but he'll be back in the lineup for what will be his sixth start in seven games as the Mets close out their series with the Cardinals. Since being called up from Triple-A Syracuse on Aug. 7, Arauz has gone just 3-for-32 at the dish, though two of his hits have been home run. The Mets look content to continue deploying the lefty-hitting Arauz as a strong-side platoon player in the infield while Mark Vientos (wrist) and Luis Guillorme (calf) are on the shelf.