The Mets optioned Arauz to Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

With Starling Marte (migraines) coming back from the injured list Friday, the Mets will send Arauz back to the minors to free up a roster spot. Arauz went 1-for-6 during his stint in the majors and is slashing .244/.344/.429 through 395 plate appearances in Triple-A.