Arauz was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Monday. He'll start at second base and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Cubs.

Arauz had been optioned to Syracuse on Friday, but he'll be eligible to rejoin the Mets for their series with the Cubs after outfielder Starling Marte (groin) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. The 25-year-old has logged just six plate appearances in the big leagues this season but could see more involvement during his upcoming stint with the Mets as the organization looks to evaluate some lesser-established players late in the 2023 campaign.