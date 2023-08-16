Arauz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Pirates.

Making his second straight start at second base and batting seventh, Arauz took Colin Selby deep in the seventh inning -- his second homer in as many games -- as he went back-to-back with DJ Stewart. The Mets have shifted Jeff McNeil to right field for the moment to help cover the absence of Starling Marte (groin), which has opened the door for the team to take a longer look at Arauz. His track record doesn't suggest he'll take advantage, however, and through 226 big-league plate appearances since he made his debut with the Red Sox in 2020, the 25-year-old infielder is slashing .193/.265/.322.