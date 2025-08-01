Soto (foot) is starting in right field and batting third Friday against the Giants.

Soto was withheld from the lineup Wednesday versus the Padres after fouling a pitch off his foot during Tuesday's contest, but he's good to go for Friday's series opener versus San Francisco. The veteran outfielder has an .870 OPS this season, though he scuffled a bit at the plate in July, going 17-for-81 (.210 average) with five homers, six steals and a 28.6 percent strikeout rate.