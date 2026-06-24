Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Mets' Juan Soto: Exits early Tuesday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Soto (undisclosed) was removed from Tuesday's contest against the Cubs in the fifth inning, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Soto was spotted wearing a heating pad on his back earlier in the game, but it's unclear if his removal was due to that or potentially a separate injury. The 27-year-old went 0-for-2 in his two at-bats, and more information on his status will likely be provided in the near future. In the meantime, Jared Young has shifted to left field while Mark Vientos has now entered the lineup at first base.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!