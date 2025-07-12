Soto went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Royals.

Soto's fourth-inning blast was ultimately all the Mets needed to get the win. The outfielder has homered in back-to-back games and is now batting .316 (12-for-38) with three long balls and nine RBI over 11 contests in July. For the season, Soto's .265 batting average is nothing special, but he's getting on base at a .400 clip while slugging .515 over 95 games. He's added 23 homers, 56 RBI, 70 runs scored and 11 stolen bases for steady all-around production in his first year as a Met.