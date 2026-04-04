Soto will get an MRI on Saturday after exiting Friday's win over the Giants with right calf soreness, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. "There's obviously concern any time you send a player for an MRI, and those areas, the calf area, can be tricky," manager Carlos Mendoza said after the victory. "So we've just got to wait."

The testing could be simply precautionary, but if Soto were to miss significant time, it would be a huge blow to the Mets' offense. The 27-year-old superstar has hit safely in eight straight games to begin the season -- he went 1-for-1 before departing Friday's contest -- while slashing .355/.412/.516 with two doubles, a homer, three runs, five RBI and a 3:6 BB:K. If Soto is unavailable Saturday, Brett Baty could get the nod against right-hander Landen Roupp.