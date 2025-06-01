Soto went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Rockies.

Soto was hit by a pitch and scored in the fourth inning before providing the Mets' bullpen with some insurance via a solo shot in the eighth. The 26-year-old entered the weekend mired in an 0-for-14 skid but broke out with four hits, including a double and two home runs, across three games against the Rockies. On the season, he's slashing .233/.363/.429 with 10 long balls, 28 RBI, 38 runs scored and seven steals over 259 plate appearances.