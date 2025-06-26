Soto went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Atlanta.

According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Soto now has 27 career multi-homer games, surpassing Jimmie Foxx for the most all-time by a player before turning 27. The superstar continued his torrid June, during which he's launched 10 home runs with a 1.238 OPS over 23 games. For the season, he's slashing .256/.393/.505 with 19 homers, 45 RBI, 58 runs scored and nine steals across 356 plate appearances.