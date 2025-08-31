Soto went 2-for-2 with two home runs, two walks, three RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases in Saturday's 11-8 loss to the Marlins. He was also hit by a pitch.

Soto was flawless at the plate and nearly carried the Mets to victory, launching a solo shot in the fourth and tying the game at 8-8 with a two-run blast in the sixth. Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com, the 26-year-old became just the fourth player in history to record 35 homers, 25 steals and at least 110 walks in a season. He's piled up 10 long balls and 10 steals in August alone and is now slashing .254/.395/.508 with 84 RBI and 102 runs scored across 596 plate appearances this season.