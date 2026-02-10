Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Tuesday that Soto will move to left field this season, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Though he has predominately played right field in his career, Soto was a full-time left fielder as recently as 2023, so it should not be a difficult transition. Soto finished last among qualifiers with a minus-12 Outs Above Average in right field last season. Stearns mentioned Carson Benge, Brett Baty, Tyrone Taylor and MJ Melendez as potential candidates to start in right field for the Mets in 2026.