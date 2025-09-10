Soto went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies.

The steal was his 30th of the season, making Soto the first 30-30 player of 2025. It's also the first time the 26-year-old has reached that milestone in his career -- his previous career high in stolen bases was only 12 -- and per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com he became the fifth Met in history to produce a 30-30 campaign, joining Francisco Lindor, David Wright, Darryl Strawberry and three-time 30-30 man Howard Johnson. Soto needs two more home runs to join the 40-30 club, something only 12 players in MLB history have accomplished, including Hall of Famers Hank Aaron, Larry Walker and Jeff Bagwell, and current stars Ronald Acuna, Shohei Ohtani and Christian Yelich.