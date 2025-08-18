Soto went 0-for-2 with three walks and a stolen base in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Mariners in the Little League Classic.

Soto's nine-game hitting streak came to a close, but he was still able to find his way on base. Since the start of August, he's gone 15-for-55 (.273) with five home runs, nine RBI, 12 walks and five stolen bases over 15 games. He's reached the 20-steal mark for the first time in his career while adding 30 home runs, 71 RBI, 87 runs scored, 16 doubles and a .251/.385/.495 slash line over 122 contests.