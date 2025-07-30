Soto was removed from Tuesday's game against the Padres with a left foot contusion.

Soto was able to finish his at-bat after fouling a ball off his foot in the fourth inning, but he was replaced in the field by Tyrone Taylor once it was the Mets' turn to play defense. The Mets are officially labeling Soto's injury as a bruise, which suggests he managed to avoid any structural damage. However, there's still a chance the team holds him out of the lineup for a day or two as a precaution.