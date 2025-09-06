Soto went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, one RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Friday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

Soto set the tone early with a single, stolen base and run scored in the first inning before delivering an RBI double in the fourth. The 26-year-old has been on fire, hitting safely in 11 of his last 12 contests while piling up seven extra-base hits, 16 RBI, 14 runs scored and seven steals over that stretch. For the season, he's slashing .261/.401/.523 with 37 homers, 92 RBI, 108 runs scored and 28 steals across 620 plate appearances.