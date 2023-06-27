Verlander didn't factor into the decision in Monday's loss to Milwaukee, allowing five hits and two walks over five scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The veteran right-hander worked in and out of jams, loading the bases with one out in the first inning and seeing runners reach scoring position in three of his four other frames, but Verlander escaped each time and exited the game nursing a 1-0 lead the Mets bullpen couldn't hold. He hasn't recorded a win in over a month, posting a 4.50 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB through 32 innings in the six starts since, and Verlander has yet to put together two consecutive solid starts this season. He'll look to break that pattern in his next outing, which could come at home this weekend against the Giants.