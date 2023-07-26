Verlander (5-5) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing two hits and four walks over six scoreless innings in a 9-3 victory over the Yankees. He struck out six.

The veteran righty avoided trouble despite throwing just 63 of 98 pitches for strikes, and a pair of Pete Alonso homers gave Verlander all the run support he would need. The quality start was his fourth in five July outings, and on the month he boasts a 1.69 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 27:15 K:BB over 32 innings. Verlander will look to keep rolling in his next start, likely to come at home this weekend against the Nationals -- unless the Mets hold a fire sale before then and trade him.