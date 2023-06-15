Verlander didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Yankees, allowing one run on three hits over six innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The 40-year-old righty dueled Gerrit Cole to a 1-1 tie through six frames before both aces handed things off to their bullpens. Verlander continues to alternate sharp performances with shaky ones -- he has four quality starts in eight trips to the mound this year but has yet to produce two in a row, and he's surrendered 16 runs in 13 innings during his last three off starts. He'll try to break that pattern in his next outing, likely to come early next week in Houston.