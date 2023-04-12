Verlander (shoulder) is expected to begin throwing off a mound this weekend and is scheduled to make at least one minor-league rehab start before being activated from the 15-day injured list, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Verlander won't travel with the Mets when the team begins a three-city, 10-day West Coast road trip this Friday and will instead fly to the organization's spring training facility in Florida to begin the next phase of his throwing program. The Mets haven't outlined what exact days he'll throw his side sessions, but Verlander is expected to complete at least two before he faces hitters and then makes a rehab start. Verlander had previously said he didn't want to pitch in a minor-league outing prior to being activated from the 15-day injured list, but he'll do so at the request of the Mets, per Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News. If Verlander experiences no setbacks in his ramp-up from a low-grade teres major muscle strain, he could make it back from the IL in the final week of April.