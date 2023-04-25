Verlander (shoulder) said Tuesday that he expects to join the Mets after just one minor-league rehab start, Pat Ragazzo of SI.com reports.

That rehab start is scheduled to take place Friday, which would then put Verlander on track to make his Mets debut next week in Detroit -- likely Wednesday. The veteran right-hander has been on the shelf since the end of spring training because of a low-grade teres major strain, but he's checked all the necessary boxes so far in his recovery. Even at age 40 and coming off this recent shoulder scare, Verlander projects for ace-like production the rest of the way in 2023.