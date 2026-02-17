The Mets will hold Robert out of the first few Grapefruit League games as he works on strengthening his lower body, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

Robert is healthy, but the club wants to be proactive given all the leg issues the outfielder has dealt with the last few years. The 28-year-old slashed only .223/.288/.372 while averaging 105 games played over his last two seasons with the White Sox, but he showed signs of life in the second half of 2025 in hitting .298/.352/.456 before being shut down with a strained hamstring. Robert will be the Mets' everyday center fielder in 2026 for as long as he can stay healthy.