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Mets' Luis Robert: Given series of injections

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Robert was administered a series of injections for his injured back, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

Out since late April with a lumbar spine disc herniation, Robert has yet to resume baseball activities, but the hope is the injections will speed his recovery along. Robert is on the 60-day injured list and not eligible to return until late June. A timetable for his activation won't be available until he starts ramping up his activities and goes out on a rehab assignment. A.J. Ewing has taken over as the Mets' primary center fielder in Robert's stead.

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