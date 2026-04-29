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Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Wednesday that Robert's back pain hasn't improved, adding that the outfielder will undergo an MRI, Jorge Castillo of ESPN.com reports.

Robert will miss a third straight start Wednesday against the Nationals. More will be known about Robert's status after the imaging results are in, but Mendoza conceded that there's a chance the 28-year-old needs to spend time on the injured list. Tyrone Taylor and MJ Melendez would be in line for more playing time should Robert's absence be extended.

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