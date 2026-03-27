Robert went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

Batting fifth in his Mets debut, Robert was a big part of an offensive eruption that saw his new team score 11 runs and chase Paul Skenes from the game in the first inning. Robert's athletic gifts have never been in question, but the 28-year-old center fielder has rarely been able to stay healthy during his career, playing more than 110 games only once in six seasons with the White Sox and struggling to a .223/.288/.372 slash line with a 29.7 percent strikeout rate in 2024-25. If he's able to stay in the lineup for New York, he's still capable of putting together a big campaign.