Mets' Luis Robert: Traded to Mets
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox traded Robert to the Mets on Tuesday in exchange for Luisangel Acuna and Truman Pauley, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
Although he finished the 2025 campaign with a .661 OPS, Robert showed flashes of returning to his 2023 form by slashing .298/.352/.456 across 125 plate appearances after the All-Star break before a hamstring strain ended his season in late August. He also recorded a career-high 33 stolen bases despite missing the final month of the season. Now in Queens, the 28-year-old figures to have a high chance at capturing an everyday starting job in center field.
