The White Sox traded Robert to the Mets on Tuesday in exchange for Luisangel Acuna and Truman Pauley, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Although he finished the 2025 campaign with a .661 OPS, Robert showed flashes of returning to his 2023 form by slashing .298/.352/.456 across 125 plate appearances after the All-Star break before a hamstring strain ended his season in late August. He also recorded a career-high 33 stolen bases despite missing the final month of the season. Now in Queens, the 28-year-old figures to have a high chance at capturing an everyday starting job in center field.