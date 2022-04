Reynolds' contract was selected by the Mets on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Reynolds joined the Mets on a minor-league deal during the offseason, but he'll join the big-league club to provide depth after Mark Canha (illness) and Brandon Nimmo (illness) landed on the COVID-19 injured list Friday. Reynolds hasn't appeared in the majors since he played three games with the Royals in 2020, and he'll likely head back to Triple-A Syracuse once Canha and Nimmo are cleared to return.