Mets' Matt Reynolds: Designated for assignment
Reynolds was designated for assignment by the Mets on Wednesday, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Reynolds was cast off the 40-man roster due to the club's recent signing of third baseman Todd Frazier. In 2017, Reynolds appeared in 68 games with the Mets, slashing a mediocre .230/.326/.301 with one home run and five RBI in 113 at-bats. He will serve as added depth during this upcoming campaign, but should be back at the Triple-A level for most of the season.
