Mets' Matt Reynolds: Recalled from Triple-A, starting at third base
Reynolds was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and is starting at third base for Thursday's game against the Yankees, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Reynolds was summoned back to the big club to take the place of Jose Reyes, who was sent to the DL with a left oblique strain, and the team will waste no time inserting him into the starting lineup. The 26-year-old saw just 49 at-bats during his earlier stints with the Mets this season -- producing a .204/.264/.306 slash line with one homer -- but he should be in line for more consistent opportunities this time around with Reyes and Wilmer Flores (ribs) both dealing with injuries.
More News
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...