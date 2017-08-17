Reynolds was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas and is starting at third base for Thursday's game against the Yankees, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Reynolds was summoned back to the big club to take the place of Jose Reyes, who was sent to the DL with a left oblique strain, and the team will waste no time inserting him into the starting lineup. The 26-year-old saw just 49 at-bats during his earlier stints with the Mets this season -- producing a .204/.264/.306 slash line with one homer -- but he should be in line for more consistent opportunities this time around with Reyes and Wilmer Flores (ribs) both dealing with injuries.