The Mets designated Narvaez for assignment on Friday, Andy Martino of SNY.tv reports.

Narvaez's two years in New York have been a disaster, as he posted a .580 OPS in 49 games in 2023 and has a .154/.191/.185 slash line in 28 games this year. Even with Francisco Alvarez (thumb) not yet back from the injured list, the Mets will look elsewhere for catching depth.