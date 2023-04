Narvaez was placed on the 10-day injured list by the Mets on Friday, retroactive to April 6, with a left calf strain.

Narvaez has been diagnosed with a medium-to-high grade strain and is expected to be sidelined 8-9 weeks, putting him on the shelf until at least June. Francisco Alvarez has been summoned to fill his roster spot and will share time at catcher with Tomas Nido.