Narvaez (calf) expects to begin a rehab assignment by the end of the week, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Rookie Francisco Alvarez is rapidly improving and seems to be locking down a significant role behind the dish for the Mets, so Narvaez could find himself competing with Tomas Nido (vision issues) for one roster spot when both backstops are healthy again. Narvaez played only five games this season before suffering a significant calf strain in early April that landed him on the 60-day IL.