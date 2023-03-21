Narvaez went 1-for-3 in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals.
The hit was just his second of the spring for the Mets in 15 at-bats, with both of them being singles. Narvaez also went 1-for-4 in his only start for Venezuela during the WBC. The 31-year-old catcher signed a one-year deal this offseason to be the Mets' No. 1 catcher to begin the year largely on the strength of his defense and pitch-framing, and he could work in a platoon with Tomas Nido. The team will be hoping Francisco Alvarez plays well enough at Triple-A Syracuse to push Narvaez aside at some point in 2023, however.