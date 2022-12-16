Narvaez signed a one-year, $8 million contract, with a player option for 2024, with the Mets on Thursday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Narvaez has spent the last three seasons as Milwaukee's primary backstop. He had a poor 2022 camapign with the bat, as he hit just .206/.292/.305 across 296 plate appearances. However, Narvaez is considered an excellent framer and should be a solid complement to Francisco Alvarez (ankle) -- a bat-first catcher. As things currently stand, James McCann and Tomas Nido are also on the Mets' 40-man roster, so it's unclear exactly how playing time will be divided.