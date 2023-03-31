site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: mets-omar-narvaez-sitting-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Mets' Omar Narvaez: Sitting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Narvaez is not listed in the Mets' lineup Friday against Miami, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
After going 1-for-3 with a walk in Thursday's season opener, Narvaez will sit down Friday against fellow lefty Jesus Luzardo. In his place, Tomas Nido will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read