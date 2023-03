Narvaez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays.

The sixth-inning shot off Kyle Crick was the catcher's first homer of the spring. Narvaez will split time behind the plate with Tomas Nido this season -- at least until top prospect Francisco Alvarez is deemed ready -- and after a slow start to his spring prior to leaving for the WBC, Narvaez is now batting .300 (6-for-20).