Narvaez (calf) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Thursday with High-A Brooklyn, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Narvaez will probably remain at Brooklyn through the weekend before advancing to Triple-A Syracuse. He needs a lot of rehab at-bats because he's been out since early April due to a severe calf strain, but the 31-year-old catcher is pushing for a return to the Mets around early-to-mid June. It'll be a complicated situation in Queens if Francisco Alvarez, Gary Sanchez and Tomas Nido are all healthy and performing well at that juncture.