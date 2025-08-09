Garrett will open Saturday's game against the Brewers, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Garrett will move out of his traditional high-leverage relief role to pitch the first inning of Saturday's contest, marking his first career start in the majors. The 32-year-old righty sports a 2.51 ERA and 1.16 WHIP through 46.2 innings on the year and will likely make it through just one inning before handing the game over to Frankie Montas for bulk-relief work.