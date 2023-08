The Mets optioned Garrett to Triple-A Syracuse on Saturday.

After tossing 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday in his return to the majors, Garrett was rocked for four runs over just two-thirds of an inning Friday. He will make way for a fresh arm on the roster and return to Syracuse, where he has a 5.40 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across six appearances since joining the organization on a waiver claim.