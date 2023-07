The Mets recalled Garrett from Triple-A Syracuse on Friday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Garrett will fill the spot in New York's bullpen that opened up after David Robertson was traded to Miami on Thursday. Garrett holds a 2.45 ERA and 1.33 WHIP through 29.1 frames in the minors this season, but he's struggled heavily throughout his career in the big leagues. Until he can produce consistent results in the majors, Garrett will remain a depth piece in the Mets' bullpen.