Garrett was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Garrett was called up by the Mets on Sunday and delivered 2.2 scoreless frames in two appearances. The 30-year-old has struggled in the major overall this season with a 9.49 ERA, 1.86 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB over 12.1 innings between the Orioles and Mets.