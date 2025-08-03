The Mets designated Garcia for assignment Sunday.

The right-hander was claimed off waivers by the Mets on July 21, and he pitched well in six appearances with three runs allowed and a 13:3 K:BB over eight innings. Garcia surrendered two earned runs Saturday versus the Giants, however, and has now lost his place on the 26-man active roster and 40-man roster. Austin Warren was called up from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.