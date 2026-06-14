Mets' Sean Manaea: Logs quality start but takes loss

Manaea (1-2) took the loss against Atlanta on Saturday, allowing two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Manaea was deployed in a traditional starting role for the first time this season after working behind an opener his last two times out and as a long reliever prior to that. The southpaw gave up one run in each of the second and fourth frames, but that was the extent of the damage Atlanta managed against him. Manaea was tagged with the loss, however, since New York managed just one run of offense against five Atlanta hurlers. Still, this was a promising outing for Manaea, who completed six frames for the first time since the 2024 campaign. Given this performance, it seems likely he'll continue to be rolled out as a starter, though he's lined up for a tough matchup on the road against the Phillies his next time out.