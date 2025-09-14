Manaea is expected to work out of the bullpen behind starter Clay Holmes against the Padres on Tuesday, Will Sammon of the Athletic reports.

The veteran left-hander said he was available in relief for Sunday's win over the Rangers, but he didn't make an appearance and is now poised to piggyback Holmes on Tuesday. Manaea gave up exactly one run in each of his first four outings after missing the first half of the season due to elbow and oblique injuries, but he's struggled to a 7.71 ERA despite a 42:6 K:BB in his past seven starts.