Marte went 2-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored and a stolen base in Friday's 7-2 win over the Phillies.

The 33-year-old outfielder only has three multi-hit performances through 18 games in August, leading to a .232/.293/.406 slash line on the month, but two of them have come in the last three days. On the season, Marte is still batting a sharp .290 with 14 homers, 16 steals, 53 RBI and 69 runs.