Marte went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Phillies.

He got the Mets on the board in the first inning by crushing a Cristopher Sanchez slider deep to left field, giving Marte his fourth long ball of the year. The blast snapped a 14-game homer drought for the veteran outfielder, but he's been productive despite the lack of power, slashing .286/.313/.403 through 19 games in June with five steals, seven RBI and 14 runs.