Marte went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and a stolen base during Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Guardians.

New York blew a 3-0 lead in the top of the eighth inning, but Marte delivered a two-run homer in the bottom of the frame to retake the lead. It's just the second long ball of the season and first since April 7 for the veteran outfielder, who entered Sunday's matinee with a .519 OPS across 17 games in May.