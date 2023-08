Mets manager Buck Showalter said Marte (migraines) could be activated from the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte participated in a full round of pregame batting practice Tuesday in Kansas City and is finally symptom-free following a string of migraine headaches. He's been on the shelf since mid-July and will be returning to a Mets club that got picked apart at the trade deadline.