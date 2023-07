Marte (migraines) took flyballs in the outfield Thursday morning and said he could "maybe" return to the lineup Friday in Boston, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Marte said he was feeling better when speaking with reporters after being held out of the lineup for a third consecutive day due to the migraines. It's a good sign that he was able to take flyballs, and it sounds like he is day-to-day.