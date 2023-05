Marte is out of the lineup Thursday against the Rays due to soreness in his hand, SportsNet New York reports.

The 34-year-old was hit by a pitch during Wednesday's contest and will be held out of the starting nine for at least one day. Marte appears to have avoided a serious injury and should be considered day-to-day. Jeff McNeil is moving to right field for Thursday's contest with Eduardo Escobar manning the keystone.